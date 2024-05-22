Highlights Premier League loan market can be a valuable asset for Championship clubs in recruitment during the summer.

Watford should target Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for a potential loan deal this season based on his past performance.

A loan move to Watford could benefit both Rak-Sakyi and Crystal Palace, ensuring valuable playing time and development for the young talent.

Heading into the summer, one of the biggest assets for Championship clubs when it comes to recruitment can be the Premier League loan market.

We have seen it used time and time again to great success by sides in the second tier, and no doubt sides in the Championship will be jostling for some of the Premier League's young talent once again this summer.

Watford are certainly a club that could benefit from such loan deals ahead of next season.

With Tom Cleverley now in charge, the Hornets boss has admitted the club must be "creative" in the transfer market this summer, and that will surely include looking to the top-flight for loan deals.

Watford should target Jesurun Rak Sakyi

With that potentially being the case, one player that the Hornets should consider a move for is Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 21-year-old is incredibly highly-rated, but, made just six Premier League appearances for the Eagles in 2023/24 after remaining at Selhurst Park last summer.

Of course, Rak-Sakyi's progress was halted by an injury that ruled him out for almost the entire season, but he did make the bench three times late in the season under Oliver Glasner, going an unused substitute on all of those occasions.

Though he did eventually get named in a matchday squad, after returning to injury in April, the Crystal Palace boss suggested there was several ahead of him in the pecking order at Selhurst Park, via South London Press: "He’s working hard and doing well in training. The situation is that we all agree with Eze, Olise and Mateta, it’s three amazing players in a really good shape."

“Ebs scores goals. JP scores goals. Michael scores goals and gets assists. With Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard, we have three players who could start every game because they also deserve it with their quality and talent.

“It’s maybe now a tough moment for Jes [Rak-Sakyi]. He’s coming back after two months from injury and now has six players here who are in fantastic shape and fit for a long time.

“It makes it hard for him now. He won’t be in the squad for tomorrow, but he’s really working hard to get his minutes.

“Every player has to show that they are ready. He does it and gives his best, but the situation now is the best situation for any manager – when all your players are fit and in a good shape."

If that situation remains unchanged this summer, it is well worth Watford putting in a phone call to Palace to try and convince them to allow Rak-Sakyi to join the club on loan.

Though the Hornets have not yet been linked, other Championship clubs have, and Watford would be foolish to not get involved in a deal if indeed one is there to be done.

Rak-Sakyi could be a great addition for Watford

Judging by his most recent loan spell in League One, Rak-Sakyi would certainly be a strong addition for the Hornets this summer.

In 2022/23, for example, the Crystal Palace youngster excelled whilst out with Charlton Athletic, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists in 43 League One appearances.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's career so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2021 - present Crystal Palace 10 0 0 2022 - 2023 Charlton Athletic (Loan) 49 15 9 Stats correct as of 21/05/24

Two things made this impressive. Charlton were a bang-average side that season and finished 10th, and at 19, it was Rak-Sakyi's first full season of regular senior football, and he took to it excellently.

With Matheus Martins and Emmanuel Dennis only on loan at Vicarage Road, Tom Ince barely featuring last campaign, and doubts over Yaser Asprilla's future, there will certainly be a need for reinforcements out wide at Watford this summer, and Rak-Sakyi would certainly be a quality addition.

Palace would benefit from Rak-Sakyi deal

if indeed Rak-Sakyi is not going to get regular minutes at Crystal Palace, then loaning him out to Watford would make sense for the Eagles.

At Vicarage Road, just as he did at Charlton, Rak-Sakyi would get plenty of playing time, in turn getting vital experience that coul then make him ready to compete for more regular playing time at Selhurst Park the following season.

It Rak-Sakyi is going to be on the fringes at Selhurst Park, it really makes no sense keeping him there.

Instead, a player of his ability should be playing week in, week out, developing his game and showcasing his talent.

Rak-Sakyi deal would be a win-win situation

Considering all of the above, it seems clear that the potential deal above would be a win-win situation for both Watford and Crystal Palace this summer.

On the one hand, Watford would be getting a quality player for the season, and an exciting young talent whose ceiling has not yet been identified in a position that they look as though they need reinforcements in this summer.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace would be ensuring that one of their brightest prospects continues to develop at a rapid rate, getting the game time and experience that he needs to eventually break into the first team at Selhurst Park and get regular minutes there.

For Rak-Sakyi himself, I'm sure he just wants to be playing football, too, particularly after a long injury.

This potential deal really does feel as though it would be a win-win situation for all parties involved.