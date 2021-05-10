Watford, Crystal Palace eyeing move for West Brom ace

West Bromwich Albion striker Mbaye Diagne is on the radar of a host of clubs ahead of the summer window according to a report from Sky Sports.

The striker is currently on loan at the Baggies having joined from Turkish side Galatasaray in the January window and he has impressed despite Albion’s immediate relegation back to the Championship for next year.

He, though, could remain in the Premier League for next season with the likes of Watford, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion all apparently keen on him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Indeed, the Seagulls and Eagles are set to remain in the top-flight for another year with Fulham likely to be the final side to get relegated from the Premier League, whilst Watford are heading back to the promised land after a good season in the Championship.

The Verdict

Diagne has shown some promise during his time at West Bromwich Albion and it seems as though he has every chance of remaining in the Premier League next season.

Indeed, Watford will be looking to strengthen their side where they can in the summer transfer window as they return to the Premier League and Diagne might well be part of their market movement.