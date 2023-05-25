Watford are no strangers to the South American market when it comes to signing young players.

In recent years, the Hornets have looked to the continent for young talent time and time again.

One player to have signed for the club from South America, for example, was Richarlison back in 2017.

Joining the Hornets for a reported fee of £11.5 million, after just one season, the Brazilian forward was sold for a huge profit, with Everton paying a reported £50 million for the player.

Joao Pedro is yet another player the Hornets have signed and had great success in doing so in recent times.

He joined the Hornets from Fluminense officially in January 2020, with a deal having been agreed prior to that, and has just been sold for a big profit to Brighton, with the Premier League side set to pay a fee of around £30 million.

Colombian Yaser Asprilla is also another bright young Watford talent to emerge from the continent.

What is the latest Watford transfer news?

It now appears Watford could be lining up another young South American, though, with a raid on a familiar club.

Indeed, having signed Richarlison and Joao Pedro from Fluminense, the Hornets have now been credited with an interest in Kaua Elias.

Richarlison netted the Hornets a healthy profit when he was sold to Everton in 2018 | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs.

That is according to Brazilian outlet O Dia, who claim that several clubs in Europe have shown interest in the 17-year-old.

These clubs are Watford, Brighton, Barcelona and Porto.

On a tour of Europe last season with Fluminense's youth side, in which they played several exhibition matches, Elias is reported to have scored 16 goals in 16 matches.

As per the same report as above, though, the youngster has a release clause of 280 million Brazilian Real, which equates, according to Google, to roughly £45 million.

It's unclear whether that would be the fee the club would actually demand for the 17-year-old, though.

Would Kaua Elias be a good signing for Watford?

Given he is so young, it is hard to say whether or not Kaua Elias would be a good signing for Watford at this stage.

He is yet to make his senior debut for Fluminense, although clearly at youth level and on the exhibition tour in Europe, he impressed.

Interestingly, Watford also signed Joao Pedro before he had played a senior game for Fluminense, so they have prior when it comes to this sort of deal.

Indeed, the club's scouts in the region clearly have an eye for talent, and as such, you are inclined to suggest this could, at some point down the line, turn out to be an exciting proposition for the Hornets.

It must be stressed, though, that at this stage, the club are merely credited with an interest in the player, and not yet a formal move.