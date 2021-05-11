Watford could make key summer decision over future of ace with Swansea City interested

Watford could be set to allow defender Ben Wilmot to leave Vicarage Road this summer with him having yet to extend his current deal with the club, according to The Athletic.

Wilmot has played an important role for Watford in their successful bid to earn promotion back to the Premier League this season, with the defender having managed to make 25 Championship appearances and helped them record six clean sheets in those games. However, the 21-year-old has yet to commit his long-term future to the club and sees his current deal run out next summer.

The Athletic’s report reveals that there are a few clubs who are potentially interested in making a move for Wilmot this summer amongst the uncertainty over his Watford future. It is believed that Swansea City are one of the sides who have the defender on their radar, and they could be set to make a move to bring the 21-year-old back to the Liberty Stadium.

The big 22-question Swansea City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 1. Which Premier League side beat the Swans 7-1 in pre-season? Brighton Aston Villa Southampton Fulham

The defender spent time on loan with Swansea in the 2019/20 campaign and played a key role in helping Steve Cooper’s side reach the play-off semi-finals. During that season he managed to make 21 appearances for the Swans in the Championship and helped them record five clean sheets.

The verdict

This is a signing that would make a lot of sense for Swansea this summer, with Wilmot a player that already is well familiar with the way in which they like to play under Cooper. The 21-year-old has already proven he can be a reliable performer for the Welsh side within their defence and he would be able to slot back into their set-up seamlessly you would imagine.

Wilmot is a player with plenty of potential and Cooper could get even more out of him over the next few years if he were to be able to work with him regularly. The 21-year-old will likely be wanting to find somewhere he can be a guaranteed first choice and be one of the first names on the team sheet, at the Liberty Stadium he could well get that.

Watford might not want to lose him, but with his contract running down and him not committing to new terms it might be best that they allow him to leave the club this summer. Wilmot might not have been first choice for them anyway in the Premier League next season, so as long as they can replace him with another option then it would not be the biggest loss from their squad.