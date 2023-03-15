Watford could benefit from signing Middlesbrough player if Chris Wilder stays: Opinion

Watford’s recruitment has come in for some criticism this season and you can understand why considering some of their additions just haven’t managed to fit in well enough or haven’t lived up to their potential.

Two bits of January business that could pay dividends for them in the long term though are the signings of Wesley Hoedt and Ryan Porteous, both of whom have made a reasonably promising start to life at Vicarage Road despite their team’s underwhelming form.

They have already formed a good partnership and you could see the duo improving further as they continue to settle into life in Hertfordshire. One big plus is the fact both have signed permanently, so you could definitely see both staying in place for the long term.

A third starting spot in central defence could be up for grabs in pre-season though, with Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart, Francisco Sierralta, William Troost-Ekong and Mattie Pollock potentially available as options at that point.

However, Cathcart’s contract expires at the end of the season, Troost-Ekong could move on permanently this summer and Pollock isn’t guaranteed to establish himself as a key starter.

With that in mind, they may benefit from adding a central defender or two to their squad when the window opens if Chris Wilder remains in charge beyond the end of this season and sticks with a back three.

Wilder should definitely be looking at his old club Middlesbrough – because a central defender or two could become available for a move away from the Riverside.

With Michael Carrick opting to play a back four, Anferee Dijksteel has found his game time limited on Teesside since the former England international’s arrival and Football League World believes Boro were open to offloading him during the winter.

This is a slight fall from grace for Dijksteel who was one of the first names on the teamsheet during the Wilder era at the Riverside and was a very capable right centre-back who helped to support Isaiah Jones.

Plying his trade down south before with Charlton Athletic, he could be open to a move to the Hornets during the summer, especially if there’s a decent amount of game time on offer for him at Vicarage Road.

The Dutchman already knows Wilder and his methods inside out and that’s another reason why it shouldn’t take him too long to settle in and thrive, something that can only benefit the Hertfordshire outfit.

And he probably wouldn’t cost too much either because Boro look as though they are willing to offload him, so this could end up being a move that works out for all parties.

At 26, he has a decent amount of experience under his belt but still has plenty of room to improve too, potentially making him the perfect addition for the Hornets in the summer if they stay in the Championship and under the stewardship of Wilder.