Watford considering transfer move for familiar face after promotion secured

Watford are monitoring Matej Vydra as they look to strengthen their attacking options following promotion to the Premier League.

Xisco Munoz’s side sealed an immediate return to the top-flight thanks to a 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday, and planning is already underway as they look to bring in reinforcements.

And, according to The Athletic, Vydra could be set for another spell at Vicarage Road, with key figures at Watford impressed with the Czech international, who they tried to sign ahead of the current campaign.

“Don’t rule out Matej Vydra returning for a third spell at the club, though: board members retain admiration and attempted to prise him away from Burnley in the summer. Now he has one year left on his contract, there might be more chance.”

The 28-year-old has endured a mixed time at Turf Moor, as he has often struggled for game time behind Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes. However, injury problems to the strikers has given Vydra more minutes this season, and he has featured in 29 league games for Sean Dyche’s side, scoring three goals.

Vydra starred for Watford in the 12/13 and 14/15 seasons, helping them to promotion in the latter campaign.

19 facts you may not know about Vicarage Road – But are they true?

1 of 19 The ground has a capacity of over 24,500. True False

The verdict

You can understand why Watford are targeting forwards ahead of next season because they need at least one or two more options if they are to survive.

Whether Vydra is prolific enough at this level is open to debate, but his overall performances for Burnley have been more impressive than his goal return suggests.

Of course, Watford fans know all about his qualities and if the club can pick him up for a modest fee because of his contract situation it may be a smart bit of business.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.