Watford considering transfer move for 12-goal striker

Watford are interested in signing Stoke City’s Benik Afobe as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

The 29-year-old striker spent the previous campaign with Millwall, where he scored 12 goals in 38 league games, but he is still contracted to the Potters.

However, Afobe doesn’t seem to have a future under Michael O’Neill and he is likely to be moved on again in the summer as he approaches the final year of his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

And, according to Football Insider, the Hornets are tracking Afobe as they consider bringing in the former Wolves man to boost their attacking options ahead of the new season.

New boss Rob Edwards was part of the coaching staff for a brief spell when Afobe was at Molineux, so he will be well aware of the quality that the player has.

Bringing in attacking reinforcements are sure to be a priority for the recently relegated side as there are doubts over whether the likes of Joao Pedro, Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr will still be at Vicarage Road next season.

19 facts you may not know about Vicarage Road – But are they true?

1 of 19 The ground has a capacity of over 24,500. True False

The verdict

This would be slightly surprising as Afobe’s stock had fallen somewhat recently, but his numbers at Millwall were decent and he’s still got a lot to offer.

With Edwards knowing what he’s like, he clearly feels he could benefit Watford and it would make sense to bring in a proven striker at this level to help the push for promotion.

Stoke are sure to be open to a sale so if Watford do step up their interest then this is a deal that should be straightforward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.