Watford considering Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion transfer options

Watford are considering two Premier League central defenders in order to replace outgoing Brazilian defender Samir.

The 27-year-old is seemingly heading for the Vicarage Road exit door in the coming days, with Hornets boss Rob Edwards confirming over the weekend that he could be moved on.

That admission came amid transfer speculation linking the centre-back with a return to Serie A.

Now, two possible replacements for the Brazilian have emerged – Brighton and Hove Albion defender Matt Clarke and Aston Villa centre-back Kourtney Hause.

That’s according to The Athletic, who report that the duo are firmly on the club’s radar.

Their report states that informal talks have been held regarding Clarke in order to try and understand his current situation, however, those discussions are said to be at an early stage.

Meanwhile, The Athletic claim another candidate to fill the Samir void is Hause, the Aston Villa man that the club considered back in January.

The Hornets reportedly considered the 27-year-old instead of Samir back in January, but instead opted for the Brazilian.

Quiz: The big Watford summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 When were the club founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

Watford kick off their Championship campaign in one week’s time with a home tie against Sheffield United.

It should be a stern test for the Hornets under the lights at Vicarage Road.

The Verdict

It is encouraging to hear that Watford are looking to bring in a replacement at left-centre-back.

Samir’s departure leaves the club lacking in a key part of the pitch in Rob Edwards’ system and rather than shoe in a right-footer there, it seems the club are doing their due dilligence.

Clarke would certainly be a good addition, and a player more than familiar with the Championship after a successful loan spell with West Brom last season.

Hause, meanwhile, has promotion-winning experience having been a part of the Aston Villa side that won promotion from the Championship back in 2019.

Hause only played a bit-part that campaign, but having been in the environment, he will know exactly what it takes to get out of the division.