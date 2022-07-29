Watford confirm the departure of 31-year-old

Watford have confirmed the departure of Kiko Femenia to Villarreal for an undisclosed fee, via the club’s official website.

The club have wished the defender well as he departs for La Liga on a permanent basis.

Watford’s sporting director Cristiano Giaretta claimed last week that the 31-year-old had communicated with the club that he wished to pursue a move away from Vicarage Road.

That has led to an offer being accepted from Unai Emery’s side.

Femenia signed for the Hornets in 2017 from Spanish side Alaves, where he went on to play 151 times over five years with the club.

In that time, he also bagged two goals and 12 assists, as well as helping the team secure promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

Watford confirmed the signing of Mario Gaspar, who went the other way from Villarreal, as a replacement for the full back.

It has also been reported that the club are looking to sign Ethan Laird on loan from Manchester United as a possible replacement in the starting lineup.

Watford begin their Championship campaign on Monday night with the visit of Sheffield United to Vicarage Road.

The Verdict

Femenia has become an important member of the squad since his arrival in 2017, but the timing is right to move on from the Spaniard.

The signing of Gaspar should mean that Rob Edwards isn’t short in that position going into Monday’s opening fixture.

The potential arrival of Laird could be an exciting addition to the squad as a possible replacement.

While Femenia has performed well, and will be a loss, at 31 now is as good a time as any for both parties to go their separate ways.