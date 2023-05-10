Watford have confirmed Valerien Ismael as their new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Who is Valerien Ismael?

The Frenchman should be known to fans in England, as he has previous experience working with Barnsley and West Brom.

His time with the Tykes was particularly impressive, as they defied the odds to reach the play-offs in 2021, but they were ultimately beaten by Swansea City over two legs.

That caught the attention of Albion, but Ismael wasn’t able to replicate that success at The Hawthorns, although he did leave them in the play-off places when he was sacked just 30 games into a four-year contract.

Ismael’s most recent job was with Turkish giants Besiktas, but it was once again a short stint, as he took charge of just 19 games before he was dismissed.

The 47-year-old is known for encouraging an intense style of play, which demands pressing from the front, but he has been criticised for adopting a direct approach in the past.

Nevertheless, speaking to the club’s media, technical director Ben Manga explained why he thinks Ismael is the right man for the job, as he also stated the importance of getting this sorted early.

“Being able to appoint a new coach so soon in May means we can prepare very well together for next season. To be able to welcome someone of Valérien’s experience to Watford is good news for our club. We are all looking forward to working with him.”

Watford have just finished a miserable campaign that saw them employ three different managers, and they ultimately failed to sustain a push for the play-offs under Chris Wilder during the final months.

This is a risky move for Watford

This is a bold move from Watford, as Ismael appears to be a divisive character, and he’s certainly someone that has specific demands when it comes to the type of player he wants, whilst he has a clear way of playing that he sticks to.

That’s not to say he won’t do well at Vicarage Road, because he does have a good CV, but the reality is that there are a lot of potential concerns that fans could point to. But, some will argue that he is the strong figure they need to instil discipline at the club.

Ultimately, time will tell, but Manga is right to say that getting Ismael in early is a positive, as it’s going to be a busy summer at the club, and he can now get to work as he tries to build the squad he wants ahead of the new season in August.