Watford confirm new long-term agreement with 23-year-old

Watford midfielder Imran Louza has signed a new long-term contract at Vicarage Road, the Championship club have confirmed.

Louza only joined the Hornets in the summer of 2021, signing for a reported €10million from French top-flight side Nantes on a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Since then, the 23-year-old has since gone on to make 22 appearances in all competitions for the club, although he hasn’t played since the end of April after undergoing surgery on a knee problem.

But despite that, the midfielder has now committed his future to Watford, on an even longer term basis.

It has now been announced that Louza has put pen to paper on a new six-year with the Hornets, that secures his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2027/28 campaign.

That follows on from influential attacker Joao Pedro signing a new contract of the same length with the club, just last week.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could turn out to be a rather smart piece of business from Watford.

Despite their relegation from the Premier League last season, Louza did impress with his performances in the top-flight, suggesting he could be a big asset in the Championship when fit.

Given he is making progress in his recovery, you feel there is plenty for Watford to be excited about with regards to the 23-year-old at this moment in time.

Indeed, given there was plenty of time remaining on his previous contract, the fact they have already moved to extend Louza’s deal, shoes both Watford’s confidence in the midfielder, and the intent of the club as a whole moving forward.