Watford confirm addition of 54-year-old to Slaven Bilic’s backroom staff

Watford have confirmed on their official website the appointment of Julian Dicks as their new assistant coach.

The 54-year-old played with Hornets boss Slaven Bilic at West Ham United and the pair have gone on to maintain a working relationship, with Dicks assisting the Croatian when he became manager of the Hammers and then at West Bromwich Albion.

Dicks was a defender in his playing career and he had two different spells with West Ham, as well as featuring for other clubs including Birmingham City and Liverpool.

He has also had some stints in management in non-league with Grays Athletic and Heybridge Swifts.

He most recently worked as a technical director in America with Carolina Velocity, but now returns to London to link up with Bilic once again.

Bilic will be delighted to be reunited with Dicks and was full of praise when asked a few weeks ago about the potential of him joining the staff.

“Jules was always with me and part of my staff when I’ve worked in England,” Bilic told the Watford Observer.

“I enjoyed working with him.

“He is very important.”

Bilic has been in charge at Vicarage Road since September when he replaced Rob Edwards and has done an excellent job so far, winning six of his 11 games to move the club up to fourth in the table.

The Hornets return to action following the World Cup break when they host Hull City on Sunday.

The verdict

Dicks is an important addition to Bilic’s coaching staff.

Given the success the pair enjoyed together at West Ham and West Brom, it makes sense for Watford to bring him in and also underlines the backing they are giving to Bilic.

With the arrival of Ben Manga as technical director and the signing of midfielder Ismael Kone, it has been a good few weeks off-the-pitch for Watford.

It seems as though they are trying to improve the structure of the club, which has been much criticised following relegation and the harsh sacking of Rob Edwards in September.

But with Bilic delivering results on the pitch, this could be the start of a period of much-needed stability.