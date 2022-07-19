Watford confirm 28-year-old’s departure

Watford have announced the departure of Adam Masina as he leaves Vicarage Road to join Udinese for an undisclosed fee.

Masina first joined Watford back in 2018 from Serie A side Bologna, the league which he is now returning to.

The left-back never really got off the ground at Watford in the way he would’ve liked to with his most appearances in a season being 26.

Last season his game time reduced even more as he made just 15 league appearances for the Hornets. Admittedly his season was somewhat broken up due to his involvement in the African Cup of Nations, although he also fell down the pecking order with Hassane Kamara being preferred over him.

The departure isn’t one that comes as much of a surprise following his lack of involvement last season as well as the appointment of Rob Edwards as the club’s new manager who will no doubt be looking to make his own mark on the side ahead of the new season.

The 28-year-old leaves Watford with 90 appearances to his name as well as three goals to show for his time with the club.

Before making the move to England, the player was a regular in Serie A, something he will be hoping to become again next season.

Quiz: The big Watford summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 When were the club founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883

The Verdict:

Given the amount of change at Watford in preparation for the new season, this is not a departure that comes as a shock. Masina didn’t really have a big part to play last season and he didn’t appear to be part of Edwards’ plans for the coming year.

The left-back would’ve hoped to have been able to do more during his time with the Hornets but it’s a move that didn’t quite work out and given he has experienced both promotion and relegation with them, it’s something that’s bound to wear you out if you’re not a regular in the side.

Before coming to England, the 28-year-old was doing well in Italy so this seems to be a move that makes sense for all parties and the player will be hoping he can have an impact back in Italy next season.