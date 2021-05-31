Watford closing in on transfer swoop for 22-y/o midfielder

Watford are expected to complete the signing of Nantes midfielder Imran Louza as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

#WatfordFC transfer latest Understand Nantes midfielder Imran Louza set to join & deal to be completed now Ligue 1 POs over. Elsewhere, Louza’s teammate striker Randal Kolo Muani focused on options elsewhere – in France (Lille, Lyon) but E Frankfurt favourites@TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) May 31, 2021

The recruitment team at Vicarage Road have been looking to strengthen the squad since their promotion was confirmed, and bringing in someone to bolster the options in the centre of the park was a priority.

And, it appears as though the Hornets have made significant progress on that front, with The Athletic reporter Adam Leventhal revealing this evening that a deal for Louza is close.

“Understand Nantes midfielder Imran Louza set to join & deal to be completed now Ligue 1 POs over.”

As the journalist reveals, the deal could not be completed until now as the French club had been battling to secure their safety in the top-flight.

A fine run towards the end of the campaign, where Louza starred, saw Nantes finish 18th, which set-up a relegation play-off with Ligue 2 outfit Toulouse, with Nantes emerging victorious on away goals after the two legs.

The 22-year-old could be one of several new additions for Xisco Munoz ahead of the Premier League season.

The verdict

This looks as though it could be a smart bit of business for Watford as Louza was one of the standout players for Nantes despite their struggles, and he ended up with seven goals from midfield.

That’s not his game either, with the youngster also capable when it comes to winning the ball back and keeping possession.

Watford have had some success in the French market over the years and they will hope that Louza can be an important player in the years to come.

