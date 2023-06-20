Watford are in "advanced talks" with Reading over the signing of winger Tom Ince, according to The Athletic.

The clubs are said to be still negotiating over a fee, with a three-year deal for the player being discussed as the Hornets look set to win the race for Ince's signature.

However, Sky Sports are reporting that Ince's £50,000 release clause has been triggered by the Hertfordshire outfit, a figure in which was first reported by John Cross of The Mirror last month.

Sky Sports claimed earlier this month that Norwich City were keen to bring Ince to Carrow Road, while according to the Reading Chronicle, at least three Premier League clubs expressed an interest in the 31-year-old in January.

Ince is under contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until 2025, but is poised for an exit now thanks to the extremely cheap clause in his contract.

It has been a busy start to the window at Vicarage Road, with the Hornets said to have agreed a deal for Toulouse striker Rhys Healey, while they are reportedly in talks to sign Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles and Hyundai Motors forward Cho Gue-Sung.

How has Tom Ince performed for Reading?

After a tough spell with Stoke City, Ince has rebuilt his career in Berkshire.

He initially joined the Royals on loan last January, scoring two goals in 15 appearances to help the Royals to Championship safety under his father Paul.

Ince made the move permanent in June and he enjoyed an excellent season on an individual level, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 39 appearances in all competitions, but he was sidelined for the final two months of the season as his side were relegated.

He was rewarded for his form as he was named the club's Player of the Season.

Would Tom Ince be a good signing for Watford?

Ince would be an excellent addition for the Hornets.

He was one of the Royals' stand-out performers this season and nine goals represents an impressive return from the wide areas, particularly in a struggling side.

The Hornets are in need of attacking reinforcements after Joao Pedro's departure and the potential sale of Ismaila Sarr and with Ince, Healey and Gue-Sung all seemingly closing in a move to Vicarage Road, Valerien Ismael is building an exciting attack as he looks to mount a promotion push next season.

There may be some concerns that Ince is now in his 30s, but recruiting a proven Championship winger for a cut-price fee is a shrewd bit of business from the Hornets.