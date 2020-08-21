Watford closing in on second summer signing

Watford are close to completing the loan signing of Udinese defender Francisco Sierralta, according to the Watford Observer.

The Hornets are reportedly close to completing their second signing of the summer having already brought in former West Ham United full-back Jeremy Ngakia on a free transfer.

Watford, who are owned by the Pozzo family, look set to bring in a player from another club owned by the same family in Udinese, with Sierralta set to arrive at Vicarage Road.

Sierralta is a right-sided centre-half who is also capable of playing at right-back, and spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan in Serie B with Empoli.

The Chilean made 12 appearances for Empoli, but has made only one senior appearance for Udinese since arriving from Universidad Católica in 2017.

Sierralta has made two appearances for the Chile national team, and now looks set for a move to England as Watford eye up an immediate return to Premier League football under Vladimir Ivic.

The Verdict

You can see the thinking behind Watford bringing Sierralta to Vicarage Road.

Christian Kabasele, Craig Dawson and Craig Cathcart are three experienced options for the Hornets, but they lack depth at centre-half and the loan signing of Sierralta will give them competition for places.

A taste of the EFL could be beneficial for his development, and a loan move to England could really help him mature.