Watford have agreed a €10m deal in principle to sign Red Star Belgrade striker Cherif Ndiaye.

This is according to a report from Kurir, who believe the Hornets could be set to make their second senior addition of the transfer window.

Tom Cleverley's side have already signed James Abankwah on loan from Udinese, but there may be some work for them to do in their striker department before the deadline passes on February 3rd.

Daniel Jebbison had his loan spell cut short this month after failing to impress in Hertfordshire, with AFC Bournemouth taking him back.

Vakoun Bayo, meanwhile, may be an option, but he is only on loan at this stage, and the club will need more permanent additions in this area if they are to maximise their chances of enjoying success in the long term.

Mamadou Doumbia may be a great asset in the long term, but he has had his game time limited this season following his summer move, though that isn't a major shock considering he's only 18 at this stage.

Watford close in on Cherif Ndiaye deal

The Hornets were linked with a move for Emmanuel Dennis last weekend, and he could be a good striker option at Vicarage Road, but they may not be able to afford either a permanent or loan deal for him right now.

Sheffield Wednesday, who are also in the mix for him, may not be able to afford a deal for him either.

But Cleverley's side may have found a solution for their striker area, with Kurir reporting that Red Star Belgrade have accepted a €10m offer in principle for their star striker Ndiaye, who has been in exceptional form this season.

Cherif Ndiaye's 2024/25 campaign at Red Star Belgrade (All competitions) Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 (As of January 28th, 2025)

The same outlet believes that negotiations will be intensified and then wrapped up after Belgrade's clash against Young Boys on Wednesday evening.

That game is set to be Ndiaye's last for his current team, before he makes the move to England.

Personal terms are still to be agreed, with the player keen to negotiate a higher salary than the one he's currently on, but gaining a work permit shouldn't be an issue and the Hornets want to recruit him as soon as possible.

Watford could richly benefit from Cherif Ndiaye signing

Ndiaye is arguably in the peak years of his career now, so the Hornets should be able to see the very best of the player.

Having seen him thrive in Serbia, they will be excited to bring him in, if they are able to get a deal over the line.

Scoring regularly at numerous clubs, this looks to be a fairly low-risk signing, though the Hornets are forking out a decent amount for him.

It could be argued that they should have looked for a young player who can grow and be sold on for a profit, but a player like Ndiaye is still young enough to make a great impact in the medium term, and he could prove to be an excellent signing.

It will be fascinating to see how he gets on, with a move seemingly close.