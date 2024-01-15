Highlights Watford are close to signing Udinese defender Antonio Tikvic in the ongoing relationship between the two clubs.

Watford is currently aiming for promotion in the Championship and is just one point behind Coventry City in sixth place.

Tikvic, though lacking senior appearances, is highly-rated in Europe and could provide the team with a tactically astute playing style and good ball skills.

Watford are close to agreeing a deal for Udinese defender Antonio Tikvic, according to recent reports, continuing the ongoing relationship between the clubs.

The Championship club are firmly in the hunt for promotion this season, as they attempt to battle their way into the play-off places in the second half of the season.

The Hornets currently sit in eighth place in the league, sitting only one point behind Coventry City in sixth after 27 games played in the Championship so far this season. They have the worst defence out of the top eight, conceding 37 times already this season in the league.

Championship Table (as of 15th January) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 55 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 50 58 3 Southampton 27 50 55 4 Leeds United 27 48 51 5 West Brom 27 40 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39 9 Hull 27 3 39 10 Middlesbrough 27 1 39

Hornets owner Gino Pozzo shocked nobody by changing managers in the summer, bringing in Valerien Ismael in what the club will hope is a long-term appointment who can take them back into the Premier League for the first time since 2022.

In order to help them achieve their goals, Ismael is rumoured to be bringing in a defender from Udinese, the club owned by Pozzo's father in Italy.

Watford are close to agreeing deal for Tikvic from Udinese

Watford are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Tikvic, with the defender likely to make the jump to the Championship during this transfer window.

Adam Leventhal of The Athletic reported that a loan deal for the centre-back was of interest to the Hornets in January, and the deal fro the defender now looks likely to be completed sooner rather than later.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported on X that Tikvic is close to a move to Watford, claiming that a loan deal is close to being agreed between the two clubs.

Tikvic would be brought to play centre-back for the Hornets for the second half of the season, as recent developments have left Wesley Hoedt as the only left-footed centre-back at the club this season.

The defender is unlikely to be a regular starter at Vicarage Road, as he has a lack of senior appearances that would tempt Ismael to drop his current defenders from their starting positions.

19-year-old Tivkic has spent time at Bayern Munich and Udinese already in his career, indicating just how highly-rated he is in Europe.

The defender has played for Croatia at three different age groups, picking up four caps for his country's under-21 side already. He joined Bayern from Türkgücü München in 2022, but only played in their second team before departing to Udinese a year later.

However, he has made just one appearance in Serie A for La Zebretta, coming on for the final minute in a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina earlier this week.

His struggles to find minutes at Udinese means that a move to Watford could tempt the youngster, who described himself as "a tactically astute player" with "good ball skills".

These abilities will be what tempted Watford into signing the player, as his skills at centre-back will enable the team to play more effectively from the back while also attempting to shore up the defence for the rest of the season.

While he would likely find himself behind Hoedt in the pecking order, there will be many chances for Tikvic to prove himself at Watford if he does become the latest transfer to occur between Udinese and Watford since the Pozzo's took over the club in 2012.