Watford close in on midfielder deal as medical underway

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling is undergoing a medical a Watford ahead of a permanent move to Vicarage Road, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (31/01, 11:06).

Gosling reportedly turned down a move to Nottingham Forest earlier this week, something which is understood to be down to the fact that the midfielder is keen to play Premier League football next season.

Now it seems as though that is something that Watford, who currently sit fourth in the Championship table, three points off the automatic promotion places, could be set to take advantage of.

According to this latest update, Gosling is now undergoing a medical at Watford, with the Hornets having agreed an undisclosed fee for the 30-year-old, who is out of contract at Bournemouth this summer.

It is thought that Gosling is set to put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with Watford, which will secure his future at Vicarage Road until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Having joined Bournemouth Newcastle back in 2014, Gosling has made a total of 192 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries, scoring on 22 occasions.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for Watford to make.

Gosling’s experience and ability is there for all to see, and that could certainly be a useful asset for the Hornets over the next few seasons.

Indeed, you do feel as though they may have needed a midfielder having seen James Garner recalled from his loan by Manchester United, and it does now look as though they have got one.

However, given that Bournemouth themselves are still in the play-off race, you have to wonder whether off-loading Gosling to a direct rival is a smart thing for them to do, although his contract situation may have forced their hand slightly here, and they will at least receive a fee for him now.