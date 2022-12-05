Watford close in on attacker as seven-figure deal agreed

Watford have reached a full agreement to sign Fluminese winger Matheus Martins, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Brazilian top tier club in 2022 – featuring 41 times, scoring three times, and providing five assists.

It seems he could be on the move soon, however, with a move to the Championship club now said to be close.

That’s according to Romano, who has reported that the Hornets have reached a full agreement to sign the Brazilian teenager.

It is understood that a medical was completed last week ahead of a deal worth €6 million (£5.2m) initially but with €3 million (£2.6m) extra in add-ons.

Martins is set to join Udinese, the Serie A club that are also owned by Giampaolo Pozzo, before being immediately loaned to Watford.

The update follows reports yesterday that the Vicarage Road outfit are on the verge of signing 20-year-old Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone.

Watford are back in Championship action this Sunday when they host Hull City in their first game after the World Cup break.

The Verdict

It seems the Slaven Bilic is set to add another exciting young South American attacker to his squad.

The Watford boss already has Joao Pedro and Yaser Asprilla in his ranks but it seems the 19-year-old is close to joining as well.

That’s certainly a boost as the Hornets have not been wholly convincing this season and are five points back from the automatic promotion places as things stand.

With Ismaila Sarr drawing some significant praise at the World Cup ahead of January, Martins could well be a long-term successor for the Senegal international as well.