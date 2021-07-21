Watford casting eyes over former Charlton Athletic player

Watford have offered ex-Charlton youngster Freddy Barton a chance to prove himself at the Premier League club, by offering the full-back a trial.

The Athletic has reported that the 19-year-old is one of nine trialists currently with Watford, as the Hertfordshire club are seemingly on a mission to bolster their youth team for the upcoming campaign.

Barton was released at the end of June when his contract with The Addicks expire but has been offered a professional football lifeline with a club at the highest end of the pyramid.

Described as an energetic and reliable full-back by his former club, the report states that Barton came on midway through the second half in last Friday’s 0-0 draw against Chesham united, dealing with the physical challenge that the opposition posed very well.

It remains to be seen how long Barton will be trialing for, but this pre-season could be extremely pivotal in his progression as a footballer.

The verdict

It is becoming increasingly important for Premier League clubs to have a youth team in place that can consistently send quality individuals into first-team contention.

This is especially important for newly promoted Premier League clubs, who do not typically have the spending power of their divisional counterparts.

If Barton knuckles down and shows he can compete at first-team level, then it would be no real shock to see the club move forward with a deal.

However, they have several youth-team trialists who are currently casting their eyes on a contract. It is now about standing out and proving his worth amongst some talented individuals.

