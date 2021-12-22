‘Watford cannot afford to take a risk’ – Premier League interest emerges in Huddersfield Town star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Watford are monitoring Huddersfield Town wing-back Sorba Thomas ahead of the January transfer window, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for the Terriers this season, making just seven appearances for the second-tier side last term but becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet at the John Smith’s Stadium during the 2021/22 campaign, appearing in all 23 league games and starting all but one of those.

Scoring once and recording eight assists in the Championship this term, his most impressive performances came in August when he registered two of those assists and scored against Reading at the end of the month, putting in a man of the match performance against the Royals.

Named as the division’s player of the month, his performances attracted the attention of Wales who called him up for the first time in September and won his first and only two international caps the following month.

Only joining from non-league side Boreham Wood in January, this is a remarkable achievement for the 22-year-old and he could yet make another step up next month with the Hornets reported to be monitoring his situation in West Yorkshire – and will keep an eye on him according to the Daily Mail.

But would this be a good signing for the top-tier side? And is he someone Claudio Ranieri needs? We asked three of our Football League World writers to weigh up those two talking points.

Charlie Gregory

This season, the player has managed 23 games and a total of one goal and eight assists. It shows that his work as a winger is solid and the player is well capable of producing the goods in front of goal in the Championship despite his age.

Watford are a league higher but his potential and showings so far indicate that he could certainly make the leap up – and that the 22-year-old player could also have a high resale value and play at the top for a good while.

The Terriers and boss Carlos Corberan though will not be too keen to sell one of their most important players though. With the side playing solid football so far this season and being right up near the top half, they won’t want to let go of their key players.

However, if a big enough bid came in for Thomas though then they would certainly have to consider it – and it could be a great deal for the current Premier League club.

Josh Cole

Although Sorba Thomas has demonstrated that he is more than capable of competing at Championship level during his time at Huddersfield Town, Watford cannot afford to take a risk on him in January.

Yet to make an appearance in the Premier League during his career, the 22-year-old may find it difficult to adapt to life in this division.

Furthermore, when you consider that Watford currently have Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis at their disposal, they may not need to bolster their options in this particular position.

Instead of making a move for Thomas, the Hornets should switch their attention to drafting in some players in January who know exactly what it takes to compete in the Premier League.

Ned Holmes

I can certainly see why Watford are interested.

Sorba Thomas has been a revelation since swapping non-league football for the Championship, with his creativity from the flanks proving vital for Carlos Corberan’s side this season.

He’s taken to life in the second tier faster than he was expected to and is one of the division’s more exciting wide players at the moment.

That said, I would err on the side of caution if I were Watford because it’s a risk to make a judgement on a player in two half-seasons of EFL football.

Clearly, he’s a player with talent and he could inject some more dynamism into the Watford squad in future but I’m not convinced he’s the right signing to aid their survival push this season.

A summer signing, for me, rather than a January one.