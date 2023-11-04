Highlights Watford's recent undefeated streak of four matches has been a positive improvement for the club.

The team's struggles with defending set pieces have been a major weakness this season.

Improving both defensive and attacking set pieces could significantly boost Watford's performance and help them climb the Championship ranks.

With 14 matches of the Championship season now behind us, it would be fair to say it has been a mixed start for Valerien Ismael and Watford.

Despite some promising opening performances under the Frenchman, Watford have found results difficult to come by this campaign, especially early on.

This, though, has been somewhat halted for now, with the club undefeated in their last four matches, which included two wins.

Arguably, it could have been three wins in four for the Hornets were it not for one glaring issue - their defending of set pieces.

Indeed, it cost Watford once again last weekend, with Millwall's second goal, and one that gave them the lead on the day, coming from a corner kick. It is an area the Hornets have come up short time and time again this season.

Watford's defensive set piece record in 2023/24

Indeed, this has certainly been the case using the eye test, and a look at the statistics bears this out, too.

As per Opta Analyst, Watford have conceded seven set piece goals this season, which is the joint worst in the division, along with Stoke City.

This hugely underperforms against their expected goals conceded when it comes to set pieces, and their ranking when it comes to this, which stand at 4.64 and seventh worst in the league respectively.

Watford could also do with an improvement when it comes to attacking set pieces, too.

Indeed, as per Opta Analyst, Watford have scored just two goals from set pieces so far this season, which is the joint-second worst amount in the league, with only Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers having scored fewer.

Watford's defensive data in 2023/24

All of the above is a real shame as it has become a real weakness for this Watford side, and it is costing them points. This is really highlighted when looking at their open play defensive data so far this season.

Indeed, so far in the Championship, from open play, Watford have done a lot of good defensively.

For example, having conceded just 92 shots, they have conceded the fewest in the league, with Blackburn Rovers, the worst in terms of shots conceded, having allowed 171 shots on their goal this season.

That has translated to the club's expected goals conceded, with Watford boasting the lowest expected goals conceded in the league at 8.86 according to Opta Analyst.

Watford unfortunately do not have the best defensive record to match, though, having conceded 10 times this season, which makes them the fourth best defence in the Championship so far.

Watford can fast-track progress under Ismael

Can you imagine, then, if Watford were able to sort out their defending from set-pieces.

Their defensive record would likely become the best in the league, and it would almost certainly mean extra points on the board.

It just feels an incredible shame that the Hornets have defended so well in open play, only to have the worst defensive set-piece record in the division.

Furthermore, Watford could also benefit hugely from working on attacking set-pieces, too.

The Hornets have been average in terms of goals scored this season, and as outlined above, have scored the joint-second fewest set-pieces. A few more set-piece goals, then, and this could see Watford climb the rankings in terms of goals scored, which would surely only mean more points on the board moving forwards.

Indeed, then, for the reasons outlined above, fixing set pieces, particularly defensively, could be one big way Watford can fast-track their progress under Valerien Ismael, which could potentially see them begin to slowly but surely climb the Championship ranks.