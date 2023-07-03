Watford are facing the possibility that Daniel Bachmann will leave the club this summer.

According to Alan Nixon, the goalkeeper is attracting transfer interest during this transfer window.

A number of Championship rivals have been alerted to his current contract status, which has led to speculation over his future.

Bachmann secured his position as first-choice at Vicarage Road after a winding career of limited opportunities.

How long is left on Daniel Bachmann’s Watford contract?

Bachmann’s contract is set to expire next summer, meaning he could be available as a free agent at the end of next season.

No interested clubs have yet been named, but the shot stopper has reportedly been placed on several shortlists ahead of the new Championship season.

Bachmann signed for Watford in 2017 from Stoke City, but has spent most of his career playing second choice to other goalkeepers.

But the Austrian earned a chance to prove himself at the end of the 2021-22 campaign in which the Hornets suffered relegation to the Championship, making 12 appearances in the top flight.

The 28-year-old further cemented his position as Watford’s first-choice between the sticks by featuring 45 times in the second tier last season, conceding 51 goals.

How has Daniel Bachmann performed for Watford?

Bachmann has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances for Watford, and will likely remain first-choice under new manager Valerien Ismael.

He has earned a positive reputation despite Watford suffering a disappointing campaign back in the Championship.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee it would take for Watford to consider a sale.

However, this may be their last chance to cash-in on the goalkeeper, so may have to accept a lower fee than would normally be expected.

This is why a number of clubs have been alerted to his potential availability, as it is understood he could be bought at a reasonable cost.

Valerien Ismael and Watford could be set for an ownership change

Should Watford cash-in on Daniel Bachmann amid interest?

Losing him as a free agent in a years’ time would be a blow for Watford.

If no contract can be agreed in the coming weeks then perhaps the Hornets will have to seriously consider a sale.

Watford could wait until January to see if they can convince him to sign a new deal, but any fee they would get in the winter will be even lower than if they sold now, so it would be a risk.

The Austrian has admitted that he was seriously close to joining Manchester United last summer, so who knows what the transfer window has in store for him this time around