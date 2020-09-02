Watford braced for key player departure in wake of transfer arrival

Troy Deeney is expected to leave Watford this summer following the arrival of Glenn Murray from Brighton and Hove Albion, according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

Deeney faces an uncertain future at Vicarage Road following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, with only a year left on his contract in Hertfordshire.

The 32-year-old has scored 133 goals in 398 appearances for Watford, but is now attracting interest from the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Spurs heading into the new season.

Watford have added another experienced forward to their squad this week, with Glenn Murray putting pen to paper on a season-long loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday afternoon.

Another proven forward at Championship level, the veteran striker could be seen as a potential replacement for Deeney, who according to Barclay, is now expected to depart Watford this summer.

Deeney is believed to have recently held talks with Watford as he looks to make a decision on his future, as per The Sun, but it now looks as if he’s about to be on his way out this summer.

The Verdict

It’s surely inevitable that Deeney will be leaving Watford this summer.

The club have brought in Glenn Murray – a player who is of similar age to Deeney, and has experience of firing in the goals in the Championship before.

If they wanted that sort of player and that sort of striker at the club, then surely they would have just put their faith in Deeney instead?

I think the writing is now on the wall following the arrival of Murray.