Watford boss Slaven Bilic offers verdict on Cardiff City ahead of Wednesday night Championship clash

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has offered a complimentary verdict on Cardiff City ahead of his side’s matchup with the Bluebirds on Wednesday evening.

The Hornets travel to the Welsh capital sitting seventh in the Championship at present following back to back wins in the division for the first time this season.

Their opponents, meanwhile, sit 17th in the league standings, but did pick up a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United on Saturday.

Offering his verdict on the Bluebirds, Bilic praised their energy and quality and said he is under no illusions that the Hornets are in for a tough night.

“I’ve watched them, and I like Cardiff’s team,” said the Watford boss, via Watford club media.

“They have energy, quality, and they play on the front foot.

“They have lost a few games in recent weeks, but there have been factors like red cards that have affected things, so we know we are in for a hard evening.

“It’s important we go there and play our own game.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Cardiff City players play for now?

1 of 24 Who does ex-Cardiff man Marlon Pack play for now? Portsmouth Plymouth Argyle Bristol City Exeter City

“The big thing for our psychology is keeping up this confidence and momentum, and getting to mid-November with as many points as possible.”

Kick-off between the Bluebirds and the Hornets is set for 7:45PM on Wednesday night.

The Verdict

I think Slaven Bilic is right to expect a tough game away at Cardiff City tomorrow night.

The Bluebirds form in recent weeks has been disappointing, but, as Bilic points out there have been red cards and things like that in play.

Prior to that three losses in a row, for example, the club were unbeaten in the three prior (two wins, one draw).

Indeed, the Bluebirds, if they turn up at their best, can provide Watford with a really tough test tomorrow night, and it’s certainly going to be interesting to see how a depleted Hornets team in terms of injuries copes with the challenge they pose.