Watford boss Slaven Bilic offers Reading FC verdict ahead of Tuesday night’s clash

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has offered his verdict on “dangerous” Reading as the Hornets prepare to host the Royals in Championship action on Tuesday evening.

The Royals have started the campaign well under boss Paul Ince, with the club defying all pre-season expectations with both their performances and results.

However, in recent weeks, results have become more difficult to come by, with Reading having picked up just one win in their last five, leaving them 12th in the division.

Despite that, Slaven Bilic knows just what a threat they can be, and says their recent form is just the nature of the Championship.

“They are tough, a good team,” explained Bilic, via Watford club media.

“They defend with numbers, are very physical, and they can be dangerous on the counter-attack and on set plays.

“They’re a good side and were up there for a long time, for good reason. They have slipped a bit but it’s the Championship, it’s a good opportunity for them to bounce back too.

“It’s a big game again, every game matters and there are three points at stake, six until the break. We need to get the most of them.”

Quiz: Which British club did Reading FC sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Joe Lumley? (Loan) Burnley QPR Middlesbrough Sunderland

Watford are just three points clear of the Royals heading into Tuesday evening’s clash.

Kick off at Vicarage Road is scheduled for 8PM UK time, with the match also set to be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

The Verdict

Slaven Bilic does not sound like he is taking this one lightly whatsoever, making it public he knows just what a threat Reading possess.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, particularly after the Hornets were stung by Coventry in 1-0 loss at the weekend, making the Watford boss well aware that his side can slip up at anytime.

It’s a big match for Watford in that sense.

They had appeared to turn a corner and start to find some consistency under Bilic, despite a raft of injuries, and the next two matches will define the mood surrounding the club and their promotion chances heading into the World Cup break.

Indeed, a return of four points from the next two should be the minimum Bilic and his players are targeting, and it will be interesting to see if they can get it against Reading.