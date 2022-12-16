Watford boss Slaven Bilic offers Hamza Choudhury update after latest injury blow

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has told the media Hamza Choudhury’s injury sustained against Hull City last weekend is not as bad as he expected.

The Leicester City loanee was involved in an honest 50/50 challenge with Hull City’s Dimitrios Pelkas last Sunday with both players unfortunately coming away from it with injuries.

Indeed, Choudhury sustained knee ligament damage as a result of the challenge, but, in positive news, Hornets head coach Bilic says that diagnosis is not as bad as he first feared.

“It’s not very bad, I expected worse,” the Croatian said, via Watford club media.

“It was a very strange challenge. I don’t remember the last time two players didn’t touch each other, went for the same ball and got injured in the same area.

“Apparently Pelkas is much worse but with Hamza we’re talking five, maximum six weeks.

“Hamza’s a fighter and a good healer so it’s not that bad.

“It’s not good of course; to lose our main player to keep the balance of the team now. It’s a big blow, but he’ll be back.

“He’s a fighter, he really wants to play and wants to help the team, and that’s why I like him so much.”

Watford next face Huddersfield Town in Championship action this weekend.

Kick-off at the John Smith’s Stadium is scheduled for 3PM kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This is good news for Watford, I suppose.

The challenge last weekend did look like one of those that could have potentially ruled Choudhury out for a significant portion of the rest of the season, so the prospect of having him back come the end of January is a good one.

Watford’s midfield injury crisis has put Slaven Bilic in a tough spot heading into this weekend’s clash with Huddersfield Town, though.

With the Hornets having snapped up free agent Leandro Bacuna in midweek, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him thrown in from the start on Saturday afternoon.