Watford boss Slaven Bilic makes claim on Hull City following clash

Watford boss Slaven Bilic believes Hull City are a better side than the league table suggests, speaking to his side’s media team following yesterday’s clash between the two sides.

The Hornets came into this clash as clear favourites considering their home advantage and superior league position – but couldn’t make it count as Liam Rosenior’s side managed to hold them to a 0-0 draw.

This was an ideal response from the Tigers who suffered a majorly disappointing 2-1 loss at home to Reading just before the World Cup break, with Ryan Longman’s own goal deep into stoppage time allowing the Royals to claim three precious points.

On the day, the East Yorkshire side must have felt as though they deserved more from that game against Paul Ince’s side, missing a golden opportunity in the first half and managing to create chances.

However, it wasn’t meant to be and they were unable to pick up a victory at Vicarage Road either, though they will be satisfied with their clean sheet considering the strength of their attack, even without Senegal international Ismaila Sarr.

And the Hornets’ boss Bilic had nothing but praise for them following the final whistle, believing they should be higher up the division.

He said: “I expected us to hurt them more than we did in the first half, and after half-time we did create more chances, but I think they’re a better team than their position in the table suggests.

“We’ll keep working hard, and we’ll look forward to getting back out there next week.”

The Verdict:

The ingredients are certainly there for the Tigers to have a reasonably successful season with some of the players they have at their disposal.

There’s a decent amount of competition in many departments including their goalkeeping area with Nathan Baxter and Matt Ingram both fighting it out for a starting spot and similar happening in the right-back area with Cyrus Christie and Lewie Coyle at Rosenior’s disposal.

However, you can’t help but feel they may have recruited too many players during the summer and this is something Acun Ilicali needs to learn from because the number of summer arrivals probably gave Shota Arveladze a more difficult task in his quest to make a consistent start to the campaign.

Rosenior needs to focus on offloading players first before bringing others in as he looks to put his stamp on the first-team squad, with a couple of their loanees potentially needing to return to their parent clubs.

Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand has endured a nightmare spell at the MKM Stadium due to injury problems and you feel he may be one of the first players to leave when the window opens next month.