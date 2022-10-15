Watford boss Slaven Bilic addresses Imran Louza charge ahead of Norwich City clash

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has revealed that Imran Louza has told him that he did not spit at Ryan Manning in the Hornets 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

Four days ago, the Moroccan international was charged with spitting at an opponent and faces a six game ban, with the FA not naming the Swans player whom the alleged offence was against.

Louza had until Thursday just passed to respond to the charge, and speaking ahead of the club’s match with Norwich this evening, there remained uncertainty whether or not Louza was available for selection.

Bilic told the media, via the Watford Observer: “I spoke to the player and I trust my player. I asked him if he did it, and he said no he didn’t. I believe him.”

“I’ve watched the footage maybe 10 or 15 times, trying to see something and I didn’t see anything concrete that you can be sure what happened. I trust my player, he didn’t do it, and that’s it.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Watford flops from over the years?

1 of 25 OBBI OULARE: JOINED WATFORD FROM WHICH CLUB? CERCLE BRUGGE CLUB BRUGGE

“Why should he be banned if he didn’t do it? The player said he didn’t do it.

“I was told we’d hear yesterday [Thursday], then I was told it could not be until after the Millwall game. Now I’ve heard it’s going to be today [Friday].”

Watford face Norwich City at Vicarage Road this evening, with kick off scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

The Verdict

First and foremost, spitting at an opponent is absolutely disgusting and if Imran Louza did so, he absolutely deserves the ban coming his way.

However, this saga has raised an issue clearly, with the player denying it and there no concrete evidence, how can it be that he has been charged and could potentially miss tonight’s match because the FA hearing has not made its decision yet?

If they do lose Louza, it will be a big blow to the Hornets.

The 23-year-old has only just returned from injury and has a big influence in the midfield when on form.