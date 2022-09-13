Watford boss Rob Edwards issues Blackburn Rovers warning

Watford boss Rob Edwards has warned his side to expect “a very tough game” against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this evening.

Championship football returns tonight with the Hornets looking to secure what would be just their second win in their last seven games.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Rotherham United at the New York Stadium last time out and find themselves heading north once again this evening.

Their hosts won four on the bounce to start the season but despite struggling for consistency since find themselves just a point below Watford in seventh.

Edwards is under no illusions about how tough the game in the North West could be and, speaking to club media, warned his side to expect a tight game against Rovers.

He said: “We’re heading towards a quarter of the way through the season, and it’s happened very fast.

“Every game is important and it’s worth three points. It’s vital that we build on the good performances within games, but we need to be consistent for the 90 minutes. That’s what I’m looking for and searching for now.

“I’m pushing the players towards that, and hopefully those good performances can be rewarded with points. Blackburn are a very good team and it will be a very tough game, as they all are in the Championship. All our games have been very tight so far, and I’m expecting this one to be no different.

“We are getting there with the group. Having the transfer window closed is helpful because we have a settled group and we can work. Everyone knows where they are at, and we can continue to work together. We can begin to find more rhythm as we progress.”

The good news for the Hornets is that they will be boosted by the return of Ismaila Sarr, who has recovered from a minor injury issue, but Imrân Louza and Tom Cleverley are not yet ready to return.

The Verdict

The last few weeks have been a reminder for Watford that the Championship is a really testing division in which every single result has to be earned.

They’re still a work in progress under Edwards but it seems he knows that nothing can be taken for granted.

This Blackburn side have been a little inconsistent but when things have clicked they’ve produced some eye-catching results.

Edwards is right to warn his players that tonight’s game is likely to be a tough battle and one that could be settled by tight margins.

If they can take that mindset into most games this term, it should help them considerably.