Watford boost as Everton exit race for 24-year-old

Watford have been handed a boost in their efforts to potentially try and keep hold of Emmanuel Dennis this summer, with the news via The Athletic that Everton aren’t planning a bid for him right now.

The Hornets spent last season in the Premier League and despite ending up dropping back down to the Championship, the 24-year-old was impressive for the relegated outfit.

He managed a return of ten goals and six assists in 33 games – and that led to an average of 0.56 goals or assists per 90 in that division. With the player now facing a season in the second tier, his goals tally could increase even more.

It means he could likely be one of the best in his position in the Championship if Watford could keep hold of him – but there are already plenty of suitors sniffing around the striker. One such team has been Everton, who are looking to push away from the relegation spots after a shaky 2021/22 campaign.

However, these fresh reports from The Athletic have suggested that the Toffees won’t be launching a bid for the forward anytime soon. That means that there is one less team in the race for his signature and Watford are therefore one step closer to at least keeping Dennis for the time being.

That isn’t to say the interest has dried up but if the forward is looking for a route back into the Premier League, it won’t come via Everton during this offseason it seems and he may have to look elsewhere.

The Verdict

Emmanuel Dennis could be a ‘one-season wonder’ or he could prove to be the real deal in the Premier League.

He might not get the chance to prove it in the top flight though unless another team snaps him up this summer. Watford will no doubt be desperate for him to stay on with them, as his record in the Premier League suggests that he could be a force to be reckoned with a division lower.

There is bound to be plenty of interest in the 24-year-old though, even if it isn’t coming from Everton. Newcastle have still been linked and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see other teams start to consider moves as the summer moves on and teams have a better look at what they still need when the new campaign begins.

For now though, the Hornets can perhaps dream of a scenario in which they have him with them in the second tier – or throughout August at least.