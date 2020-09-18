Watford beat Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea and others to win race for in-demand Man United man

Watford have won the race to sign in-demand Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a string of Championship clubs this summer, with recent reports indicating both Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City were among those still keen.

It appears that the teenager will be wearing yellow and black for the upcoming campaign, however, as he is understood to be joining the Hornets.

Nixon has reported that Watford have won the race for Garner and will sign him on a season-long loan deal.

The midfielder is a product of the Red Devils academy and it was announced earlier this week that he had been named their U23s player of the season for the 2019/20 campaign.

He has made a string of appearances for the United first team but it appears the Old Trafford outfit are keen for him to get some regular senior football under his belt.

Garner has not been short of suitors throughout the summer but it appears he’s set to join Watford as Vladimir Ivic looks to strengthen what is already an impressive squad.

The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League last season and though they have seen Abdoulaye Doucouré leave this summer, they still have some fantastic options in the centre of the park.

6 of these Watford facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 In 2018/19 Watford reached the FA Cup final for the first time in their history - true or false? True False

The Verdict

This looks like a fantastic acquisition for Watford.

There seems to have been a huge amount of interest in the midfielder at Championship level and it’s no wonder why given how highly rated he is at United.

We’ve seen Premier League loanees excel after taking the step down in recent years and you feel this could be another example of just that.

The strength of Ivic’s squad is frankly scary already but adding Garner seems to suggest that there may be some departures with the likes of Etienne Capoue, Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, and Tom Cleverley available to the new boss already.

The demand for the teenager will surely have meant that United have asked for some assurances concerning playtime, which may mean Watford look to ship some of their current players elsewhere.