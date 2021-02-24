Watford backed to edge out Blackburn Rovers this evening by Sky Sports expert

Two sides in contrasting form meet at Ewood Park this evening as Blackburn Rovers host Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

The two teams weren’t too far apart in the table not so long ago but with Rovers losing four games in a row and the Hornets on a three-game winning streak, they are now 18 points apart in the league table.

Indeed, Watford have got themselves into top two contention whilst Rovers have fallen away from the play-off places badly, with several sides overtaking them.

And, for Sky Sports presenter David Prutton, little is going to change in terms of the two teams’ current runs with him predicting an away victory via a 2-1 scoreline in his regular predictions column.

The Verdict

Watford are in decent shape at the moment whilst Rovers are well out of sorts and you could not get two teams heading in different directions more than this pair at the moment.

Rovers’ form since getting so close to the top six has been deeply alarming whilst the Hornets are showing promising signs at the moment.

It’s the Championship, though, and, as the likes of Huddersfield and Coventry showed at the weekend, anything can happen.

Blackburn are a better team than their form is showing right now – they’ll be up for taking on Watford tonight.