Watford attempted multi-million pound move for Bristol City player

Han-Noah Massengo could be a man in demand during the winter window and it comes as no surprise with the news that Watford tried to steal him away from Bristol City back at the beginning of the season.

According to Sky Sports Germany (via Gregor MacGregor) the Premier League side tried to test the waters with a bid for the midfielder back in the last transfer window but ultimately the move was turned down.

That was despite the fee being seven-figures – and nearly breaking into eight figures to boot – as the Hornets lodged a bid worth over £8m.

Watford were, at the time, preparing for life back in the Premier League and were no doubt keen to strengthen considering their need to try and stay in the top flight. They turned to Massengo as an answer in midfield but the Robins were not prepared to part ways with one of their biggest talents.

The 20-year-old has since gone on to feature heavily for the Robins again, playing in 18 games and managing one assist from the centre of the field for Bristol City. He’s looked as sharp as ever and considering his age, he has the potential to become even better in the future for the club.

That’s why there are now clubs queuing up for his signature, with Freiburg now eyeing a bid for the player according to the same source. However, the fee quoted for the German outfit is much smaller than the one touted from Watford – and if that bid was rejected, then Freiburg will need to up their offer in order to really make convince the Robins to do a deal.

The Verdict

Han-Noah Massengo looks like he could be one of the most exciting talents in the Championship – so it could take a hefty bid to land him this month.

He’s tied up to Bristol City for at least another season and Nigel Pearson will not want to deal with losing the player midway through the current campaign either. It means that, right now, he is in a good position to drive up the asking price for his services and he could quite easily get a decent sized figure for the midfielder.

Freiburg though will certainly have to up their bid if the offer from Watford is anything to go by. Massengo has only gone on to gain more experience and look even more bright for the Robins and that £8m bid was rejected before he did all this.

It means the German outfit may need to put a better deal in place before thinking about seriously landing the Frenchman. If they can, then Bristol City may not be in a position to reject it this time around.