Southampton defender Charlie Taylor has Championship interest in the final week of the window, with Watford rivalling Hull City for his signature.

It was revealed via Sky Sports' Transfer Centre on Wednesday 22 January that the Tigers have an agreement with the Premier League strugglers that would see the 31-year-old left-back arrive at the MKM Stadium on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

However, the Saints defender is understood to still be contemplating the switch, and as such, has yet to agree to the move. It's reported that other Championship clubs are interested in the former Leeds United and Burnley man, as the player appears to be potentially holding out for other offers.

One of those has since emerged, with Tom Cleverley's Watford also in the frame. The latest comes via Di Marzio's Luca Bendoni, who reports Watford have verbally approached Southampton to express their interest in a potential loan deal for the versatile Saints defender.

Charlie Taylor's career stats (as of 28/01/25) - per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 168 1 7 Championship 126 3 14

Watford join the race for Charlie Taylor

Having signed a two-year deal as a free agent in the summer following the expiration of his Burnley contract, Taylor's time at St. Mary's hasn't gone to plan so far. He can also operate as either a left-back or left-sided centre-back, and has a wealth of experience to call upon.

However, neither Ryssell Martin nor Ivan Juric have featured him regularly this term, with Southampton bottom of the Premier League with just six points collected after 23 games. Regardless of that, Taylor has struggled to carve out a meaningful role since Juric's arrival recently, having made just seven top-flight appearances and two League Cup outings so far this term.

At this stage of his career, there are not many seasons left for him to waste as a senior professional. It’s therefore understood that the decision over his future will be down to the 31-year-old, with Watford now in the mix amid interest from Hull.

Bendoni states that the move is one to keep an eye on as Southampton are asking for a significant contribution towards Taylor's salary. Watford are now reflecting about the possibility of completing a deal and weighing up the finances involved.

Charlie Taylor's next career move as Watford and Hull circle

Given the stage he's at in his career, playing regular football is key to prolonging the veteran's career for as long as possible, and so playing a bit part role on the Southampton bench doesn't appear to be one that he's overly keen to play at the moment.

First-team football will be his priority when deciding between the likes of Hull, Watford, and whoever else in the Championship is involved; that could be the deciding factor that determines which he chooses. As could be where he is deployed, be that as a full-back in a back four or centre-back in a back three.

Watford could yet be the beneficiaries as they weigh up a deal themselves. He would be a useful player to have at any area of the table, given the pedigree, experience, and proven quality at Championship level he would bring.

He also played a leading role in Burnley's emphatic 2022/23 Championship title-winning season, playing 33 times in the league that year as Vincent Kompany's Clarets were crowned champions with 101 points.