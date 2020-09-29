Watford attacker on brink of exit

Luis Suarez is closing in on an exit from Watford to join Spanish side Granada, according to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness.

The Hornets have started this season in decent shape with them winning two games and drawing the other, meaning that they are one of the early sides up near the top of the table.

The plan will be for that to continue, then, but it does look as though Luis Suarez won’t be playing a part in their campaign.

He shone on loan for Real Zaragoza last season in La Liga 2 and now looks set for a spell with Granada with the report revealing he is now ‘one step away’ from sealing the move.

It’s expected that he will first sign a loan deal with a view to making things permanent and so it could well be the case we’re not going to be seeing him in a Watford shirt anytime soon at all.

The Verdict

Watford would have perhaps been intrigued to see what Suarez could do for them given the way he performed last season but it looks as though they’re not going to find out.

It appears he’s on the verge of a move to Granada and with a view to making the deal permanent so let’s see how he does in Spain again this season.