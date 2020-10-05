Watford attacker linked with late exit from Vicarage Road

The deadline for non-domestic transfers is almost here and we should expect a late flurry of moves, with Gerard Deulofeu potentially one man set to move away from this country.

It’s seemed likely for a while that the Watford attacker would be heading for pastures new this transfer window and it could well be Fiorentina where he ends up, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Florence-based side are looking for new wingers and are apparently targeting the signings of both Deulofeu and Jose Callejon before the window shuts, with current player Federico Chiesa set to be heading out of the door for the Serie A side.

Deulofeu has lots of quality, of course, and perhaps feels as though he can be playing at a higher level than in the Championship, with it looking as though Italy’s top flight is his next destination.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support QPR, Watford, Luton or Charlton Athletic?

1 of 14 Geri Halliwell Watford Charlton QPR Luton

The Verdict

Deulofeu is a good player and it perhaps isn’t too much of a surprise to see him reportedly set for a move back to one of Europe’s big leagues.

Fiorentina have good players and he should add to their squad as they look to do some late business in the window.