Watford attacker closing in on transfer move to European outfit

Watford youngster Kwadwo Baah is set to join Bundesliga II side Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan for the season.

The forward signed for the Hornets from Rochdale in 2021 but he understandably found it hard to get game time in the previous campaign when the side were in the Premier League.

Even now, Rob Edwards has plenty of attacking options at his disposal, so it has been decided that a loan move is the next best step for the 19-year-old, who has barely featured in pre-season under the former Forest Green Rovers boss.

And, according to The Athletic, Baah is now set to link up with the German second tier side as he seeks regular minutes to improve his game.

A switch to Dusseldorf will be an exciting one for the player, as they are hoping to push for promotion to the top-flight this season, and they have enjoyed a very good start to the campaign, picking up maximum points from their first two games.

Watford begin their own season on Monday night when they host Sheffield United.

The verdict

This seems like a very good move for all parties. Firstly, even though Baah is a talented youngster, the reality is Watford are well-stocked for attacking options, so he isn’t needed to play each week.

With that in mind, he would be desperate to get out and play competitively instead of with the U23s, so to go to Dusseldorf is a fantastic opportunity.

Now, it’s down to the teenager to take this chance and he will hope for a big year before returning to Vicarage Road.

