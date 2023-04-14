Newport County manager Graham Coughlan has confirmed that Watford have handed a trial to defender Evan Cadwallader.

A product of Newport's academy, Cadwallader has yet to make his competitive debut for the club's senior side.

During the current term, the defender has been included in the Exiles' match-day squad on three occasions.

Cadwallader's most recent appearance on Newport's substitute bench came during their clash with Tranmere Rovers last month.

Not included in the squad for their recent meetings with Northampton Town and Stockport United, the 18-year-old will be hoping to impress at Watford as the Championship side run the rule over him ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cadwallader has already reportedly featured for the Hornets' Under-21 outfit.

While Newport are set to host Hartlepool United in League Two tomorrow, the Hornets will be looking to secure a positive result in their meeting with Bristol City in the Championship.

Currently six points adrift of the play-offs with five matches left to play, Watford are facing an uphill battle to extend their season past the 46-game mark.

What has Newport County boss Graham Coughlan said about Evan Cadwallader's trial at Watford?

Making reference to Cadwallader, Coughlan has revealed that the defender is currently training with Watford.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, the Newport boss said: "Evan has had an opportunity to go into Watford.

"They asked him to come in for a couple of weeks and he is over there now.

"I would have maybe preferred to keep him here until the end of the season but the ball is in his court.

"He is having a trial with Watford and we wish him well because he is a smashing kid."

Would a move to Watford at this stage of his career be beneficial for Cadwallader?

When you consider that Cadwallader has yet to make an appearance in the Football League, Watford would certainly be taking a risk by signing him later this year.

With there being no guarantee that he will be ready to feature in the Championship, it may turn out to be best for all the parties involved if this switch does not occur.

By staying at Newport for the foreseeable future, Cadwallader could eventually force his way into their side and go on to play regularly in League Two over the course of the coming seasons.

The Welsh outfit will currently be keeping a close eye on developments regarding the defender and his trial at Watford.