Highlights Possession has been a key factor in the success of teams in the Championship this season, with the top-ranked teams also dominating in ball possession.

Watford stands out as an exception, with a high possession percentage but a low position in the league table.

Watford's struggle to convert possession into goals is holding them back, as they have scored fewer goals than expected based on their shot attempts. They need to improve in other areas to turn their possession into points.

A very noticeable trend has emerged in the Championship this season linked to possession.

Indeed, so far in the 2023/24 Championship campaign, the teams that have dominated the ball, generally, are the ones occupying the higher positions in the table.

Eight of the top ten teams in terms of possession so far this season, for example, occupy a place in the top half of the table.

2023/24 Average Possession in the Championship so far, as per FBRef Rank Club Avg Possession (%) Current League Position 1 Southampton 64.5 4th 2 Leicester City 63.5 1st 3 Sunderland 57.7 8th 4 Watford 57.4 16th 5 Leeds United 55.5 3rd 6 Blackburn Rovers 54.9 10th = 7 Hull City 54.5 9th = 7 Middlesbrough 54.5 12th 9 Coventry City 53.9 20th 10 Ipswich Town 53.1 2nd Stats correct as of 08/11/23.

Looking at those statistics, though, one team sticks out like a sore thumb in terms of how much they dominate the ball compared to where they are in the league table - Watford.

Watford mix it with the best in the league in terms of possession

Indeed, so far this season, Watford have averaged 57.4% possession in the Championship.

As you can see above, that means only three teams have dominated the ball more than them; Southampton, Leicester and Sunderland.

Worryingly, all three of those sides are either well inside the top six, or just on the cusp, whereas Watford find themselves in a dreary 16th place.

Indeed, then, whilst the Hornets may be mixing it with the likes of Southampton and Sunderland in this metric, their failings in many other areas are costing them greatly.

Watford must step up in other areas

For example, Watford need to work extremely hard on turning their possession into clear-cut chances and goalscoring opportunities - as the stats show.

Despite all of their possession, for example, Watford have scored just 18 goals so far this season, which ranks them 15th in the Championship.

It is not as though they have just been unlucky, either, as their expected goals (xG) for the season so far is just 16.5, which ranks 18th in the division.

It is not for a lack of shots, either, with Watford's 63 efforts so far this season ranking 11th in the division.

Clearly, those shots are not high-quality efforts, which is resulting in a low xG, and a low number of goals scored.

If Watford are to improve under Valerien Ismael, then, for all their possession, they must improve in other areas.

Mixing it with the top clubs in the division in one metric is all well and good, but means nothing if it isn't resulting in points on the board.