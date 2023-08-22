Heading into this summer, Watford looked like a club desperately in need of a rebuild.

The club had suffered two relegations in three seasons, and on their return to the Championship, served up an 11th-placed finish.

As always with Watford, they did so having gone through multiple head coaches, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all trying but failing to steer the Hornets in the right direction.

Perhaps that is harsh on Edwards, who was only given ten matches to show what he could do, but the truth is, if given longer in charge, things likely would have ended in a similar fashion with the group of players at his disposal.

That group was largely dispersed this summer, though, with a huge number of outgoings at Watford, including loan signings returning to their parent clubs, star players being cashed in on, and others moving on at the end of their contracts.

Although there has not been the same huge influx of players in return, generally, supporters have been happy with the progress made in one summer.

Of course, though, whilst expectations at the club this season are calm as a result of the above, there are still some very glaring weaknesses within the current squad.

Watford's striking problem

The biggest of these is undoubtedly in the striking position, where Watford essentially have two senior options at present.

These are Vakoun Bayo and summer signing Rhys Healey.

Regardless of how good those two are or are not, having just two senior options instantly leaves the Hornets looking thin on the ground up front, and factoring in performances from the past and so far this season, Watford will be doing Valerien Ismael a huge disservice should they not address the position.

Indeed, whilst the club have collected four points from their opening three matches in the league, and performances, barring a poor first-half away at Stoke on Saturday afternoon, have generally been okay.

However, it is clear for all to see that once Watford's attack hit the final third, they are very blunt indeed.

Is Vakoun Bayo good enough to lead the line for Watford?

Whilst not wanting to dig him out, it is a concern that Watford have started the season with Bayo as first choice striker.

Let's not forget, the Belgian, back in January, was loaned out and in his place came Britt Assombalonga, essentially meaning the club viewed Assombalonga as a better option at the time, which tells you a lot.

Although the style of football under Ismael seemingly needs a physical presence up front, Bayo is, unfortunately, not the answer.

As a squad player or substitute, he would be more than adequate, but as a starter that is going to take their chances when they fall, he has so far looked unconvincing.

Against Plymouth, for example, he missed a glorious chance to win the match when 1-on-1 with the Argyle goalkeeper, and away at Stoke, he looked somewhat lost for the 90 minutes.

Perhaps what is most bizarre is that Ismael refuses to use Rhys Healey even when Bayo is so clearly struggling.

Whether this is due to Healey's lack of fitness, Ismael sending the Hornets hierarchy a message, or Ismael simply not fancying Healey - or all of the above - it is not yet clear.

Which strikers have Watford been linked with?

What is clear, though, is that Watford must sign a striker ahead of the transfer deadline, and in fairness to the club, there have been links to some players this summer.

Sory Kaba was touted as a potential arrival before joining Las Palmas recently, as was Aston Villa forward Wesley before joining Stoke.

Spartak Moscow's Shamar Nicholson is the latest name being talked about, but it remains unclear whether or not the Hornets will strike a deal.

Watford must back Valerien Ismael

Now is the time for the Hornets to back their new boss, though, and bring in the type of striker that he needs - be that Nicholson or another.

Not having a natural finisher or goalscorer at his disposal has arguably already cost Watford points this season and it will continue to do so unless the major weakness is addressed.

Indeed, whilst it is fully expected that they will do so, were Watford not to bring in a striker ahead of the transfer deadline, they would be doing Ismael a huge disservice ahead of the rest of the season.