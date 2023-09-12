Highlights Chris Wilder's decision to give Ryan Andrews his league debut and a run in the side has proven to be a rewarding move for Watford.

Andrews has established himself as Watford's best option at right full-back and has even earned a call-up to the England under-20 squad.

It is still too early to determine Andrews' full potential, but at 19 years old, he is showing great promise and comfort in the Championship.

As is often the case at Watford, last season, the club went through multiple head coaches.

Rob Edwards began the season in the Vicarage Road dugout, but soon found himself out of a job, replaced by Slaven Bilic.

Bilic would last much longer than Edwards - for six months or so - but come March 2023, with Watford's hopes of a play-off place and promotion dwindling, he, too, was replaced.

With ten matches to go, Watford turned to experienced boss Chris Wilder on a short-term basis with one simple goal - get the club into the play-offs and possibly promoted.

In the end, Wilder could not halt the Hornets' decline, with the club going on to finish 11th and missing out on the top six by quite some distance.

Despite Wilder moving on at the end of his short-term deal ultimately having been unsuccessful, there is one big decision that he made during his time at Vicarage Road that the club are very much reaping the rewards of currently.

Ryan Andrews handed league debut by Chris Wilder

We are, of course, talking about the fact that Chris Wilder, whilst in charge at Vicarage Road, handed young defender Ryan Andrews his Watford league debut, and a run in the side to show what he could do.

Having never previously featured in a matchday squad in the Championship, never mind playing, Chris Wilder decided to hand Ryan Andrews not only his debut, but his first start away at Coventry City last season.

Andrews had only previously featured as a substitute in the FA Cup a few months earlier, but against the Sky Blues, he did not look out of place at all.

So much so that Wilder continued to select Andrews to start the club's remaining five league matches of the season, even despite Jeremy Ngakia being available.

Watford continue to reap the rewards of Chris Wilder's decision

Having had such a strong end to the season, it did feel as though Andrews could play a part in the first team squad again this season.

Heading into 2023/24, though, the club had three first-team options - Jeremy Ngakia, Joao Ferreira and Andrews.

Given that Ngakia has played 63 times for the club, and that Watford spent £2 million on Joao Ferreira back in January, it would have been very easy for Ryan Andrews to slip to third in the pecking order.

However, given the performances he exhibited under Wilder, and then in pre-season under Ismael, Andrews has now established himself as arguably the club's best option at right full-back.

So much so that Watford actually loaned out Joao Ferreira due to Andrews being ahead of him in the pecking order.

Jeremy Ngakia got the nod to start the season opener v QPR, but Andrews also featured for 45 minutes in that match, and has started every one since at right-back.

Indeed, his fine performances were recently rewarded with a call up to the England under-20 squad, too.

How good can Ryan Andrews be?

At this stage, it is far too early to tell just how good Ryan Andrews can be, and what level he can reach.

It must be said, though, that at 19, he is looking very comfortable in the Championship, which could be a great sign of his potential as he develops as a player.

It speaks volumes that he has been noticed by and taken a look at by the England youth set up, too, I think, all of which should bode well for the youngster moving forwards.

For Andrews, this season is all about finding consistency with his performances, with Valerien Ismael clearly very trusting of his young prospect, so he is set to play plenty of matches.

It does make you think, though, where would Andrews be had Chris Wilder not taken that chance on him back in April and continued to select him for the rest of the season?

Indeed, for any coach being at a club for 10 games and departing, it is hard to leave any sort of legacy. However, handing Ryan Andrews his league debut and a run in the side might just be Chris Wilder's lasting legacy at Vicarage Road.