Watford approach Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber is among the candidates for the vacant Watford job as the Hornets plan for life back in the Sky Bet Championship.

The men from Vicarage Road are returning to the second tier for the new campaign after dropping out of the Premier League, alongside Norwich City and Bournemouth.

Indeed, they did so with losses against Manchester City and Arsenal without a manager as Nigel Pearson left the club, and now they are looking for another new face for the dugout.

As per Adam Leventhal for the Athletic, too, it appears Struber is one man on their shortlist:

New for @TheAthleticUK Vladimir Ivic and Gerhard Struber both contenders for vacant #WatfordFC head coach job. Full exclusive details. https://t.co/IzKk7ChhWB — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) July 30, 2020

Barnsley pulled off the greatest of escapes in the final games of the season as they won against Nottingham Forest and Brentford in the last two matches of the year to remain in the Championship.

Struber won plenty of praise for his work, too, and it looks as though it has caught the eye at Watford with them approaching the Tykes’ boss.

The Verdict

The Hornets are looking for a new manager and it appears Struber is one man they are keen on.

He plays nice attacking football and is obviously a passionate coach that builds good relationships with his players.

Such a presence might be welcome at Watford to help pick up their men, but it’ll be up to Struber to decide whether the role is for him.