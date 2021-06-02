Watford and West Ham set to take action in race for £20m-rated West Brom player

Watford and West Ham United are among the clubs weighing up a bid for in-demand West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, according to a report from the Express&Star.

Johnstone stood out last term despite Albion’s relegation from the Premier League – winning the club’s Player of the Season award and earning himself a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

It is understood that the 28-year-old has made it clear he wants to be playing in the top flight long term and he doesn’t seem to be short of suitors.

Leeds United, Manchester United, and Tottenham have all been linked, while it seems Watford and West Ham are ready to take action.

The Express&Star has reported that the duo are readying bids for Johnstone but neither are open to meeting West Brom’s £20 million asking price.

The 28-year-old has just a year left on his current deal, which is said to have impacted how much Watford and West Ham are willing to pay for him.

Though the bids will be below West Brom’s valuation, it is thought they will lead to further negotiations with the potential suitors as The Hawthorns outfit are aware they could lose Johnstone for nothing next season.

Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does The Hawthorns have a higher or lower capacity than the London Stadium? Higher Lower

The Verdict

On the back of a fantastic season in the Premier League and with his contract set to expire next summer, it would be a shock not to see Johnstone sold by the Baggies this season.

This update indicates there’s going to be strong interest but that Albion may have to settle for a fee lower than their £20 million valuation.

Given the current market, you’d have to say that makes sense and with Matheus Pereira also linked with the exit door whoever the new Baggies boss is will likely have a fair bit of money to reinvest in the squad anyway.

Any deal may have to wait until after the upcoming European Championships, if it is not sorted before.