One young Liverpool talent could be on the move this summer and may get the opportunity to develop his game within the EFL.

The likes of Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott have been sent to Championship clubs in the past in order to experience regular game-time in men's football, and they have gone down the same route to let Calvin Ramsay join Preston North End for the 2023-24 season.

And another youngster who is attracting interest within the second tier of English football is left-back Luke Chambers.

According to a report from The Athletic, both Sheffield Wednesday and Watford have been showing an interest in the 19-year-old this summer, but they face incredibly stiff competition in the form of Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, who are managed by Reds icon Xabi Alonso.

Who is Luke Chambers?

Chambers has been at Liverpool since he was six years of age, progressing through the academy every year and making his debut for the under-18's in September 2020 as a 16-year-old, having already been capped by England at under-16's level before that.

The Preston-born teen played 12 times that season for the under-18's and continued at that level for the most part in 2021-22, but as well as playing at left-back he featured prominently too at centre-back and ended up finishing the campaign with nine goals in 24 outings in the youth Premier League and FA Youth Cup.

Chambers was also gradually eased in to under-21's football during that season so he was ready for regular action in 2022-23, playing 22 times in the first half of the campaign for the Reds, scoring three times and assisting a further four goals.

For the second half of the season though, Chambers was sent north of the border to play in the Scottish Premiership for Kilmarnock, where he played 16 times for the Rugby Park outfit as he helped the club to survival in Scotland's top flight.

Returning to Liverpool though this summer, Chambers could soon be making a swift temporary exit with several clubs interested.

What is Luke Chambers' current situation with Liverpool?

It's unclear as to when Chambers' contract expires at Anfield, but he signed a fresh agreement in May 2023, according to the Reds' official website, so you can assume he's on a long-term deal.

The plan that Liverpool have for Chambers in the short-term, per The Athletic's report, is that they will assess him during pre-season and then make a decision on whether to keep him at Anfield or if another loan move would be in the teenager's best interests.

Both Watford and Sheffield Wednesday could do with strengthening at left-back or wing-back though - Valerien Ismael plays with wing-backs and he has been attempting to re-unite with Barnsley's Callum Styles, but they are yet to trigger the Hungary international's £2 million release clause.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile started Marvin Johnson at wing-back for most of last season, but new head coach Xisco Munoz utilised a back four during his time at Watford in 2020 and 2021, so Wednesday may be more covered there with Reece James more comfortable at left-back in a back four.

They may both be gazumped by Leverkusen and Alonso however, although the Bundesliga may be too much of a step up for Chambers right now.