Watford and Sheffield United join Blackburn Rovers and Burnley in transfer battle for Liverpool player

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is at the centre of a transfer chase which involves multiple Championship clubs, with Sheffield United and Watford now added to the mix according to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel.

The Dutchman has always expected to be let out on loan once again by the Reds, having spent the last year-and-a-half in the second tier with Preston North End, making 61 league appearances for the Lilywhites.

Interest has ramped up in the 20-year-old in recent weeks, with Burnley the most high-profile club to be linked with his services.

The Clarets were thought to be closing in on Van den Berg’s signature, but Alan Nixon reported on Thursday afternoon that it was actually bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers who had jumped to the top of the pile.

Things appear to be slightly more competitive than that though, with now the Hornets and Blades registering their interest in doing a deal for Van den Berg, who is capable of playing as a centre-back, right-back and also at wing-back.

United have already signed four players on loan from the Premier League this summer, with EFL rules stipulating that only five can be named in a matchday squad.

The Verdict

Van den Berg has proven himself to be a top-level Championship talent during his time at Preston.

He has come on leaps and bounds in the last 18 months, so it’s no surprise to see some of the big guns of the division take a keen interest.

This particular transfer saga seems to be twisting and turning, with it being reported that both Burnley and Blackburn in the last week have been in pole position to sign the Dutch youth international.

At the end of the day it will most likely come down to where Van den Berg is guaranteed the most game-time, and you can potentially make cases for all the clubs involved, so it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.