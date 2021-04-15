Watford and Rangers handed blow in pursuit of £3m-rated Newcastle player

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy wants to stay at the North East club despite recent links to Rangers and Watford, according to Chronicle Live.

The 26-year-old has spent a fair bit of time out on loan over the past few years but has remained at Newcastle this term, scoring three times and adding three assists in his 24 appearances for Steve Bruce’s side.

Murphy’s current contract is set to expire next summer and he has been linked with a move away from St James’ Park with Rangers, Southampton and Watford understood to be the sides pursuing him, while his current club are said to value him at £3 million.

A report from Chronicle Live has clarified the winger’s stance on his future, revealing that the boyhood Magpies fan wants to remain at the club.

It is understood his agent is keen to agree an extended deal on behalf of Murphy, an ambition which Bruce hinted is shared by Newcastle in a recent interview.

The North East club are not free of relegation yet and currently sit just above the bottom three.

Should they go down, in the 26-year-old is a player that could prove very useful, having shown his quality in the Championship in the past.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Watford and the rest of the clubs chasing Murphy.

The 26-year-old seems keen to remain at Newcastle, while Bruce has indicated that the club want to keep him.

It seems that unless agreeing terms is a particular obstacle, it is very likely that the wide player will extend his stay at St James’ Park beyond the end of next season.

Relegation from the Premier League could change things, however, both from the club and player’s perspective.