Watford and QPR set to rival Newcastle United in pursuit of Bournemouth player

Watford and QPR have joined the chase for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, as per a report from Football Insider.

Newcastle United are also reportedly in pursuit of the 30-year-old, according to The Sun, with the Magpies now managed by former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

Cook has 387 appearances to his name for the Cherries, but he has featured just three times this season, with Lloyd Kelly and Gary Cahill’s partnership denying him a consistent spot in the side.

The central defender also has 168 Premier League appearances to his name, proving that he is more than capable to make the jump to Watford and Newcastle, whilst the R’s also have aspirations to reach the top tier.

Born in Hastings, Cook came through the youth set up at Brighton & Hove Albion, before making the south coast switch to the Cherries in 2012.

The verdict

Cook is a player that probably still has the ability to operate at Premier League level, with his lack of Championship appearances this season being solely down to the options that the Cherries already possess.

Cook would add real value to QPR, and could be a major helping hand in their overall ambition of winning promotion back to England’s highest tier, which is still very much achievable at this point.

A move to Newcastle would be quite strange, given the high expectations when it comes to the January transfer window in Tyneside.

However, in and amongst the excitable talent that Newcastle could bring in, it is important to ensure a balance with experienced professionals with a differing skillset.