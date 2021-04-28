Watford and Newcastle set to take action as £6m transfer battle involving Rangers intensifies

Watford are reportedly set to make a £6 million move for Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy this summer as they look to beat Burnley, Southampton, and Rangers to his signature.

The 26-year-old’s current contract expires in summer 2022 but after impressing for the Magpies this season, it seems the North East club are keen to extend his stay at St James’ Park.

According to The Sun, Newcastle are ready to open talks with Murphy over a new contract as they look to hold onto him amid interest from elsewhere and will do so once their Premier League future is beyond doubt.

Newly-promoted Watford are understood to face competition from Burnley, Southampton, and Rangers for the wide player but it seems they’re set to take action in an attempt to win the race for him.

Previous reports have indicated it may cost £3 million to sign Murphy but The Sun has claimed that the Hornets are set to test Newcastle by offering double that for the 26-year-old in the summer window.

The Englishman is on course to have his most significant season for the North East club in terms of appearances, goals, and assists – having been regularly used as a wing-back by Steve Bruce.

He joined the Toon Army in 2017 but much of his time at the North East club has been spent out on loan.

Does Vicarage Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Vicarage Road have a higher or lower capacity than the New York Stadium? Higher Lower

The Verdict

It seems Watford are serious about their pursuit of Murphy as they gear up for life in the Premier League.

There’s a lot to like about the 26-year-old and he’s produced some hugely impressive seasons in the EFL, but he’s yet to really do it consistently in the top flight.

There have been promising signs this season and £6 million is a relatively cheap fee, which should allow the Hornets to invest more of their money elsewhere.